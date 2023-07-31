We Are Not Alone: Roundtable on historic UFO hearing

(NewsNation) — The historic House Oversight Committee hearing on UAPs has spawned a renewed interest in the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

As lawmakers continue to probe the issue, NewsNation’s Brian Entin hosted a two-hour special report on the hearing, including analysis from UFO experts.

Joining Entin were several experts, journalists and former officials:

Ryan Graves, former Navy pilot who says he saw a UFO

Ross Coulthart, investigative journalist, author

Nick Pope, ran the British government’s UFO project

Ben Hansen, host of “UFO Witness” on Discovery Plus

Recapping The Hearing

Whistleblower David Grusch claims that the government, specifically the Department of Defense, is operating programs to retrieve material from crashes that are extraterrestrial in nature and are keeping those programs secret from the public while also operating without appropriate congressional oversight. During the hearing, however, Grusch largely recounted second-hand testimony and provided no evidence to support his claims. Grusch is a former member of the UAP Task Force.

During the hearing, NewsNation’s extensive reporting on Grusch and his claims was also entered into the congressional record.

Former Navy Commander and pilot David Fravor recounted a first-hand experience with the so-called Tic Tac UFO but said he was never briefed on the object or its potential origins.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who founded the Americans for Safe Aerospace, also recounted an encounter he had with an object he described as a black sphere floating inside a clear cube. Graves indicated such encounters were extremely common among pilots. There was no evidence presented to support this claim.

Grusch was unable to answer a number of inquiries regarding specific evidence or proof in an open setting, though he indicated he would be willing to say more in a secure, classified briefing.

All three witnesses agreed these unidentified objects constituted a potential national security threat.