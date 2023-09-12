What do UFOs reported to the Pentagon typically look like?

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

(NewsNation) — Data from the Pentagon shows that UFOs reported from 1996 to 2023 were typically round, 1-4 meters in size and white, silver or translucent in color.

About 47% of UFOs seen during this time period were reported as an “orb, round,” or “sphere” shape, according to a presentation on UAP Reporting Trends from the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office’s (AARO) website. UAP, or unidentified aerial phenomena, is the official government term for UFOs.

The Department of Defense and AARO launched the website in late August. It provides information, photos and videos on resolved UAP cases after they are declassified.

According to the reports, UFOs also tend to have an altitude of 10,000 to 30,000 feet, with an intermittent, x-band (8-12 GHz) radar and 1-3 GHz, 8-12 GHz radio.

Along with showing characteristics of UFOs, the AARO’s website also shows hotspots where they have been sighted.

Lawmakers have been pressuring the agency to be more transparent regarding UFO sightings and activity. Recently, there was a Congressional hearing over claims made by retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch that the U.S. has concealed a program to collect and reverse-engineer UAPs.

Grusch testified that part of what the U.S. recovered were non-human “biologics.”

However, the Pentagon has said that they have not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

Coming soon on the website, the AARO will be accepting reports from current or former U.S. government employees, service members, or contractors with knowledge of government programs or activities relating to UAPs. These reports will be used to inform AARO’s Historical Record Report.

People will be able to submit their reports this fall.