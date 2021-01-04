2021 March Madness to be played entirely in Indiana

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MARCH 06: The NCAA logo is seen on the wall as Yeshiva players warmup prior to playing against Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship – First Round at Goldfarb Gymnasium on at Johns Hopkins University on March 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had confirmed three cases of residents with COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins officials to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament without spectators. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — This year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be played entirely in Indiana amid the ongoing pandemic, the NCAA announced Monday.

The NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament will be hosted by Ball State University, Butler University, the Horizon League, Indiana University, IUPUI and Purdue University. Games will also be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The majority of the 67 games will be held in Indianapolis, the NCAA said. Selection Sunday is still set for March 14 with the Final Four still scheduled for April 3 and 5.

“The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within the controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials,” the NCAA said in a statement. “The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA and will continue collaborating with the NCAA leading up to and during the championship.”

Players and other officials will be housed at nearby Marriot hotel properties and “secure transportation to and from competition venues,” according to the NCAA. Decisions about possible allocation of tickets to fans will be made later.

“This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “We appreciate the collaboration among the men’s basketball committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue, and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship.”

2020 March Madness was cancelled due to concerns about coronavirus. It was the first time the annual NCAA tournament had not been held since 1939.