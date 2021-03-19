4 more women sue Texans QB Watson for sex assault

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, March 18, 2021, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details about sexual assault allegations.

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.

Seven women are now accusing Watson of sexual assault or misconduct, based on civil lawsuits filed in a district court in Harris County, Texas.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.

The claims in the four new suits mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.

His agent, David Mulugheta, discussed sexual assault on Twitter on Friday without mentioning Watson.

“Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted,” he wrote. “Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.”

The seven women all are represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who posted on Instagram that he would hold a news conference on Friday and release text messages of conversations that purportedly took place between Watson and at least some of the women. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

Watson has not been charged with any crimes.

Houston police have declined to comment on whether any of the alleged sexual assaults were reported to the department, saying it does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.

