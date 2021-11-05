Aaron Rodgers explains why he is not vaccinated

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his first comments after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, explaining why he chose not to get any of the FDA-approved vaccines.

“I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther,” Rodgers said on on SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show.” “I am somebody who is a critical thinker.”

Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of vaccination because of an allergy he has to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, leaving him with only the J&J shot as an option.

“It was long-term protocol that involved multiple months, and I’m very proud of the research that went into that,” Rodgers said.

The quarterback said the league was fully aware he had not received a vaccine, and that he petitioned to have the NFL accept his “immunization status” and consider him exempt from the rules for unvaccinated players.

“My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body and that’s why this is so important to me,” Rodgers said. He added that his medical team advised him that his risk of an adverse event to the vaccine was greater than the risk of getting COVID-19.

Rodgers also told McAfee he would have concerns about potential fertility issues had he taken one of the vaccines.

“Next great chapter in my life, I believe, is being a father,” said Rodgers, adding that he was not aware of any long-term studies regarding sterility and fertility.

“Health is not a one-size fits all for everybody.” Rodgers said.

In July, however, three doctors who specialize in reproductive health vouched for the safety of vaccinations for couples who want to have a baby and urged people to seek out their doctors or nurse practitioners with any questions.

“I can understand that people are scared, people are nervous,” said Dr. Stephanie Broadwell of Sanford Health Fargo, one of the reproductive health experts. “I think sometimes there can be information that can be helpful and some that can be somewhat misleading. I think it’s just really hard to digest all the information that is out there and stories that are filtering through that maybe even come from trusted sources.”

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, came up positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The quarterback said he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday.

“Big thanks to everyone that reached out, checked on me last couple days,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers can’t rejoin the Packers for at least 10 days, missing Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Rodgers must also present a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.