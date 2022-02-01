KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom started it, and the “Who Dey Nation” continued to pay the winning tradition forward.

Donations are pouring into Harvesters. Kansas City’s largest food bank said many of the donations are coming from Bengals fans and are in $9.27 increments. The donation represents Joe Burrow, who wears the number 9 for the Bengals. The number 27 represents the number of points the Bengals scored against the Chiefs to win the AFC Championship in overtime.

Chiefs fans shared their generosity last week after knocking the Buffalo Bills out of the AFC Divisional Round. The Chiefs Kingdom donated more than $300,000 to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The fund is named after Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother, who died in November 2020.

More than 9,800 donations were made to the Buffalo hospital in a 24-hour span. Most were in $13 increments, representing the 13 seconds it took for the Chiefs to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Harvesters thanked Who Dey Nation and said more than 3,000 meals had been donated by Monday afternoon.