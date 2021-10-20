ALCS, NLCS continue tonight as margins tighten

Houston Astros Jose Altuve (27) connects on an eighth-inning, three-run, home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) is behind the plate along with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BOSTON (AP) — Late-inning heroics let the trailing teams take one from the leaders in the league championship series Tuesday night, providing new hope for fans in Houston and Los Angeles who’d like to see a rematch of the 2017 World Series, which the Astros won 4-3.

That win was later tainted by a cheating scandal, and both teams have been spoiling for a rematch.

The ALCS between Houston and Boston heads into Game 5 tied at two games apiece, while Los Angeles rallied to beat Atlanta and go into tonight’s game down 2-1

Astros power slugger Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning Tuesday night and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth as the Astros came back to beat the Red Sox 9-2.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers were five outs from a 3-0 deficit in the NL Championship Series when they rallied to beat the Braves Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts provided the tiebreaking single while the Dodgers erupted for four runs in the eighth inning to pull out a 6-5 victory. Cody Bellinger tied it with a three-run blast off losing pitcher Luke Jackson. Tony Gonsolin was credited with the win after getting out of an eighth-inning jam. Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth to get the save.

Left-hander Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers tonight in Game 4. The Braves plan to go with a bullpen game, where long and short relievers take innings to give the starting pitchers extra rest.

After tonight’s games, the ALCS will return to Houston, where the Astros hope to ride home field advantage to another ticket to the World Series. The Dodgers will have one more game in Los Angeles before they have to close the series out in Atlanta.