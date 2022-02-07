Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(NewsNation Now) — The Super Bowl is coming up and with it brings the exciting matchup of two quarterbacks picked first in their respective drafts — Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Monday night on The Donlon Report, Burrow’s parents, Robin and Jim Burrow, will talk about their Heisman Trophy-winning son ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 13. Jim Burrow was a college football standout at Ole Miss and Nebraska before playing one season for the Green Bay Packers and several more in the Canadian Football League.

The Rams are stacked with experienced veterans such as defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp, while the Bengals have younger stars that are looking to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage in football such as receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older.

The game is Sunday Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and happens to be at SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ home building. The Super Bowl site is set years in advance, but this is the second season it’s being played in a participant’s stadium. The only other time was last season, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.