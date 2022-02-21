Austin Cindric wins first Daytona 500

(NewsNation Now) — Austin Cindric has won the 2022 Daytona 500. The Team Penske driver scored his first win in NASCAR’s marquee race in his eighth start in the Cup Series.

Cindric, 23, beat Bubba Wallace Jr. across the finish line by .36 seconds. He joined “Morning in America” to share his excitement about the win.

“It was pretty incredible. A dream come true,” Cindric said.

Cindric was part of a thrilling finish in what came down to a green-white-checker conclusion Sunday at Daytona Beach, Florida. Wallace couldn’t quite squeeze past Cindric from the inside as they crossed the line.

“I had in my mind coming to the white flag that I was either going to win or wreck. I didn’t want to finish second,” he said.

Cindric became the ninth driver in history to secure his first Cup triumph in the Daytona 500. He says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his team.

“It’s so gratifying, you work your entire career to get to the Cup Series level. I’m a rookie in the series so I’ve still got plenty of learning, but for me to be able to accomplish that and have the team around me to push me and believe in me to be able to do this at this high of a level,” he said. “I’m excited for what’s next.”

Cindric says he proudly wears his championship ring but admits he’s dropped it twice since his win.

“It’s pretty heavy but I’ll take it,” he added.

Chase Briscoe placed third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.