Baseball Hall of Fame delays induction to Sept 8. to allow crowd

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 06: A Basketball Hall of Fame banner hangs before the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 06, 2019 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

COOPERSTOWN, N,Y. (AP) — Baseball’s Hall of Fame is moving this year’s induction ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller from July 25 to Sept. 8 so a crowd may attend as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall’s lawn as a ticketed event with a limit on crowd size, the Hall said Wednesday. Tickets will be available starting July 12.

Latest News

The inductions were to have taken place in July 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic. No candidates were elected in 2021.

The Hall’s award presentations will remain on July 24 as an indoor, television-only event. The presentations include the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Awards for 2020 to the late Nick Cafardo and for 2021 to Dick Kaegel, of the Ford C. Frick Awards for broadcasting excellence for 2020 to Ken Harrelson and for 2021 to Al Michaels, and of the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.