Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — American baseball legend Henry “Hank” Aaron, who became one of the sport’s most iconic figures after beating out Babe Ruth’s home-run record, has died, the Atlanta Braves confirmed on Twitter Friday. He was 86.
Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934, and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues during his youth. Aaron made his MLB debut in 1954 — at age 20 — starting his more than two-decadelong career with the Milwaukee Braves, now known as the Atlanta Braves.
Aaron topped Babe Ruth’s 714 career home-run record in 1974, and ultimately finished his career with a total of 755, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Aaron retired in 1976, and his home-run record stood until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.
Aaron was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. His profile on the hall’s website notes that boxing legend Muhammad Ali called Aaron “the only man I idolize more than myself.” It quotes Mickey Mantle as calling Aaron “the best baseball player of my era. … He’s never received the credit he’s due.”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her condolences saying, “He inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence in whatever they do.”
Earlier this month, Aaron had gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 in Georgia, alongside former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young and other civil rights leaders. They hoped to send a message to Black Americans in particular that the shots are safe.
Getting vaccinated “makes me feel wonderful,” Aaron told The Associated Press. “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”
