Baseball season still in danger of striking out

(NewsNation) — The peanuts won’t hit the roaster yet, and the hot dogs will stay in the freezer as the MLB lockout over financial issues continues.

The good news is that there has been significant progress made since last week, especially when it came to some economic sticking points. However, negotiations turned frosty on Wednesday and both sides left with no future meetings on the schedule.

At least two more regular season series have been canceled, ensuring that fans won’t be enjoying a seventh-inning stretch and a $12 beer until at least April 14.

The work stoppage continues after both sides failed to reach agreement on the creation of an international draft, a change to the current protocol for finding talent outside the U.S. Other key issues like the luxury tax, minimum player salaries and bonus pool remain in the bullpen, as well.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on the negotiations, saying in part, “The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

The Players’ Association fired back, saying, “The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary. Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world.”

The lockout approaches its hundredth day this weekend, and neither side has committed to another meeting.

It is still technically possible for the teams to get in a full 162-game season. They’d have to play several 7-inning double-headers. But the longer they battle over the issues, the more faint that prospect becomes. We’re looking at another season with asterisks next to any record-breaking efforts.