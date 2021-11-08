DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 02, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House on Monday afternoon to celebrate their 2020-2021 NBA championship win. This is the first time since 2016 an NBA champion team has visited the White House.

“We’re very excited,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said of the team’s visit on Oct. 30. “Very appreciative of the invite, know that it’s an honor and it’s special. We’re looking forward to visiting the White House.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers was the last team to visit the White House on Nov. 10, 2016. The team visited the White House two days before former President Donald Trump was elected president.

The Golden State Warriors, who won the 2017 and 2018 NBA championships, also skipped the traditional ceremonial visit. NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and other members who were on the team did not participate because they were critical of the Trump administration. The team instead toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2018.

In 2019, NBA champions Toronto Raptors passed on their visit to the White House. In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers also missed the traditional visit due to schedule conflicts and COVID-19 protocols.

The team will visit with the president on their off-day on Monday before traveling to Philadelphia for their next game on Tuesday night.

Check out two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo practicing his introduction to the president in his Instagram video below.