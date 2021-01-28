Big name brands opt out of Super Bowl advertising

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Viewers will notice new players in the advertising game for Super Bowl LV.

Some regular, big name brands are opting out of creating commercials for the broadcast.

Creative commercials have become one of the most anticipated elements of the big game. This year, marketing giants say they won’t be spending money on air time during the Super Bowl.

“It’s swagger. It’s showing you can do this, you’ve got a lot of money,” says Carol Osborne with the University of South Florida’s Zimmerman Advertising Program

Budweiser, Coke, Pepsi and Hyundai are some of the major companies skipping out on spending the estimated $5.5 million on a 30 second ad slot.

“It’s a difficult time. What is the tone? What is the message you want to send?,” Osborne asked.

The marketing professor tells NewsNation affiliate WFLA, coronavirus, political and social unrest are likely reasons you won’t see the regulars. She explains, “With social media, you know, there’s an instant blow back. A lot of these brand executives know there are going to be people sitting at home or at bars with phones in their hands, instantly hashtagging — reviewing quickly.”

According to Osborne, some companies don’t want to send the wrong message, others are putting the money toward COVID-19 relief. She says the absence of ads typically filling commercial slots creates an opportunity for smaller companies.

“You have a lot of big brands sitting out, but you have a lot of newbies coming into it — Chipotle and Huggies,” Osborne said. “The best thing for the smaller brands is that there’s a slot available because normally it would be hard to get in there.”