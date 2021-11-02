HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.
Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, a go-ahead three-run drive in the third off Luis Garcia, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.
Max Fried allowed four hits over six innings for the win.
Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title about 9 1/2 months after Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died Jan. 22 at 86.
The loss left Houston’s 72-year-old Dusty Baker still seeking his first title as a manager.
© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved
