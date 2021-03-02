Cleveland’s Francona says team didn’t cover up for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway #36 of the New York Mets answers questions during a press conference before the game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on May 20, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a story Tuesday, The Athletic reported that 12 current and former Indians employees have come forward in the last month to say the Indians were aware of Callaway’s inappropriate behavior while he was their pitching coach from 2013-17.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona wears a face covering as he drives around on a golf cart during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“Nobody’s ever deliberately covered up for anybody, I can tell you that,” Francona said on a Zoom call from the team’s spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona.

Francona was asked if he was troubled by the report.

“I have never worked in a place where I have more respect for people than here,” said the two-time World Series winner, starting his ninth season with Cleveland. “And I’ve been very fortunate to work for some wonderful people. I believe that in my heart.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 30: Pitching coach Mickey Callaway #32 talks with starting pitcher Josh Tomlin #43 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on August 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“I don’t think today is the day to go into details, things like that. I do hope there is a day, because I think it would be good, and I think it’s necessary,” he said.

Francona said the Indians plan to release a statement further addressing the matter.

Last month, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he wasn’t aware of Callaway’s behavior until he read about it in a story by the Athletic, which detailed Callaway’s pursuit of women over a five-year period with three teams.

Callaway was Cleveland’s pitching coach from 2013-17 before he was hired to manage the New York Mets. He’s currently suspended as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, pending the MLB inquiry.