College football championship will be Ohio State vs. Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 2 Clemson 49-28 in Sugar Bowl to set up national championship game against No. 1 Alabama.

Alabama gets a chance to win its sixth national title in Saban’s 14 seasons in the CFP national championship game.

The Buckeyes will make their second appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. They beat Oregon to win the 2014 title.

