Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks along the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

(NewsNation Now) — Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning as head coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons.

Fangio was fired one day after Denver’s season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said in a statement:

“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”

The Broncos lost their final four games to finish 7-10. Fangio led Denver to a 5-11 mark last season and went 7-9 in 2019 after he replaced Vance Joseph.

Fangio leaves Denver after year three of a four-year, $61-million contract with $35 million guaranteed. He is a 41-year coaching veteran with 33 seasons in the NFL. Prior to joining the Broncos, he served as a defensive coordinator in the NFL or at the collegiate level for 20 of the last 24 seasons.

Denver has missed the playoffs in all six seasons since its Super Bowl 50 victory and has posted five consecutive losing seasons.

We’ve parted ways with Head Coach Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/skaXOvEGBk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022

Some names of potential replacements that have been floated to release Vic Fangio include:

1. Jim Caldwell (former head coach, Indianapolis Colts/Detroit Lions)

2. Brian Daboll (offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills)

3. Doug Pederson (former head coach, Philadelphia Eagles)

4. Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator, Green Bay Packers)

5. Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys)

6. Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills)

7. Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator, Cincinnati Bengals)

8. Kevin O’Connell (offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams)

NewsNation affiliate KDVR and the Associated Press contributed to this report.