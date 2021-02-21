Djokovic beats Medvedev for 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic has won the trophy three years in a row at Melbourne Park.

He has won six of the last 10 major tournaments overall and his total of 18 Slams moves him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The No. 4-seeded Medvedev was trying to collect his first Grand Slam title Sunday.

But Djokovic used superb serving and his usual baseline excellence to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.

Medvedev also had won his past 12 matches against Top 10 opponents.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning a point against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia’s Filip Polasek hold their trophy aloft after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain’s Joe Salisbury in the men’s doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Slovakia’s Filip Polasek, left, and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, second left, pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram, right, of the US and Britain’s Joe Salisbury in the men’s doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Spectators stand for the Australian national anthem ahead of the men’s singles final Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a backhand to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand return to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev raises his racket as if to smash it on the court while playing Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.