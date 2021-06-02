Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — The winningest coach in college basketball history is calling it a career. Stadium Networks first reported that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski plans to step down after the 2021-22 season. A source also confirmed Krzyzewski’s retirement plans to The Associated Press.

AP reports former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.

“Coach K” led Duke to five national championships, most recently in 2015. Of his record 1,170 victories, 1,097 of them came during his 41 years with the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski began his career on the bench in 1975, leading Army to a National Invitation Tournament berth in 1978 and finishing his time at West Point with a 73-59 record. Since leaving the Black Knights 41 years ago, no other coach has finished their tenure at Army with a winning record.

Krzyzewski left for Duke in 1980, and turned the program into both an ACC and national powerhouse. After consecutive sub-.500 seasons in 1981-82 and 1982-83, the Blue Devils ran off a streak of 11 straight NCAA Tournament appearances (including five consecutive trips to the Final Four), culminating in a pair of national titles in 1991 and 1992.

Prior to this past season, the only time a Krzyzewski-coached Duke squad missed the NCAA Tournament was in 1995, when he missed 12 games due to an injured back.

Coach K returned in 1995-96 and began a run of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including three more national championships in 2001, 2010, and 2015.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, his 1,170 career wins are 87 more than longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, and 267 more than newly-retired UNC head coach Roy Williams.

Krzyzewski’s resume doesn’t stop at the college ranks- he has five Olympic gold medals to his name, having served as the head coach for the U.S. National Team in 1984, 1992, 2008, 2012, and 2016.