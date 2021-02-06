Fans arrive in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV, long lines for interactive exhibits

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Super Bowl LV kicks off in Tampa, Florida on Sunday. Both the Tampa Bay Bucks and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the biggest matchup of the season.

Fans are ready, too; they’ve been arriving in Tampa all week.

“I am going to have to go for the chiefs just because I am tired of Tom Brady winning all the time, said Chiefs fan, Amy Ohrt. “I need the new blood; Patrick Mahomes bring it.”

“We are from Chicago; we are Bears fans, but we are Floridians, so we are going to be Bucks fans,” said Christina Whitmer.

Before game day, most of the action is happening at the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL’s temporary “amusement park,” in Downtown Tampa. Upon arrival, the first thing fans can interact with is an NFL football helmet exhibit that includes helmets from every team across the country.

Once inside, fans can view and take pictures with the George S. Halas Championship Trophy, given to the winner of the NFC Championship Game, the Lamar Hunt Championship trophy, given to the winner of the AFC Championship Game, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Outside, there are lots of games, drills, and races for the kids.

Fans are also lining up to view the Vince Lombardi Trophy on display inside the Super Bowl Experience.

When asked what he thought about the trophy, one Bucks fan replied, ‘It was pretty neat. Nice to see it here, and hopefully, we can take it back home.’

The Chiefs held their final practice in Kansas City Friday; they’ll arrive in Tampa Saturday, just a day ahead of the big game.