‘Fill the Stadium’ fundraising event to help kids and families during pandemic, one seat at a time

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Some professional athletes and coaches are teaming up to help kids and families impacted by the pandemic and they’re asking for some help.

The cause is called “Fill the Stadium.”

The hope is to raise enough money to support 70,000 children who need urgent help around the world. The group is partnering with Compassion International.

NewsNation talked to one of the athletes involved, Chicago White Sox outfielder, Adam Engel.

Watch the interview in the player above.

$500 provides a year’s worth of food, nutritional supplements, hygiene essentials and COVID-19 medical screenings for a child and their family in crisis.