Floyd Mayweather ‘having fun’ as he ramps up for Logan Paul fight Sunday

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Floyd Mayweather will carry his 50-0 record into the ring in an exhibition match against a YouTuber.

Who’s 18 years younger than him.

And 6 inches taller than him.

And 40 pounds heavier than him.

“I’m having fun,” Mayweather, 44, told NewsNation’s Aaron Nolan Thursday. “It’s okay to go out and do certain things that you want to do in life. So there’s really no explanation because I don’t feel like I have to explain nothing to anyone.”

Nolan also asked why Mayweather paid for George Floyd‘s funeral. The boxer said he wanted it to stay quiet because he thought the public would dislike him either way.

“I do a lot of things like this behind the scenes – a lot of things like this,” Mayweather said. “Giving back to people, that’s less fortunate. But they don’t broadcast that. They don’t put that on the front page. They sweep it under the rug and don’t talk about that. But if there’s something that’s negative, they’re broadcasting for weeks, and for a lifetime.”

Sunday night, Mayweather will take on boxing newcomer Logan Paul. The 26-year-old is better known for his social media presence than his athletics, but he did wrestle in high school and his brother, Jake, is 3-0 as a professional boxer. Logan is 0-1.

“All me and Logan Paul is doing this going out, sharing the ring, have some fun, giving the people a spectacle in Miami, Florida,” Mayweather said.

The pay-per-view fight is $49.99 on Showtime and Fanmio. The card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the Mayweather-Paul fight expected to start around midnight.