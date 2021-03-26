Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer killed in crash

PHOENIX (NewsNation Now) — Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer died from a car accident, three days after the Antelopes played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. He was 23.

Frayer’s sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore, and an unidentified person were also killed in the car crash in Lodi, California, on Tuesday.

“We love O,” GCU head coach Bryce Drew said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again.”

Our Lopes family is devastated and heartbroken by the passing of @GCU_MBB student-athlete Oscar Frayer. pic.twitter.com/FEJtNdYrt1 — GCU Lopes (@GCU_Lopes) March 26, 2021

Frayer, a senior, was a four-year starter at Grand Canyon and completed his academic requirements to graduate in April. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while helping the Lopes win the Western Conference Athletic Tournament for the first time.

“On the court, Oscar was known as the “High Flyer” and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots,” a University statement read. “Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus.”

The Oakland, California, native had returned to Northern California after finishing with eight points, five assists and three blocked shots in GCU’s loss to Iowa at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

After the team’s loss to Iowa, Frayer tweeted, “I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years. It’s been nothing less than amazing. from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday. it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone.”

A GoFundme account was created in his honor. As of Friday, It has raised more than $48,000 of its $50,000 goal.