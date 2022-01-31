Here’s how much it will cost you to attend the Super Bowl

(NewsNation Now) — Tickets to watch Super Bowl LVI in-person range from upward of $5,400 to nearly $100,000, according to ticket sale websites.
The most affordable ticket prices have fallen about 16% to $5,450 since the game-day teams were determined, according to ticket seller TickPicks. The admission price for the Super Bowl was $6,500 during the third quarter of the NFC Championship when the 49ers led the Rams.
That’s compared to the average $4,500-ticket five years ago, according to TickPicks.
Another popular ticket vendor, StubHub, lists tickets starting at $5,700. Others cost as much as $99,999 each for upper sideline seats. Once additional fees are added, that same ticket would cost an estimated $126,751.
But the average cost of purchase for Super Bowl tickets as of Monday afternoon, although still several thousands of dollars, was much lower — about $8,500, according to a news release from TickPicks. The site’s most expensive order total yet was $42,204. The purchase included three tickets in the 100 Level Club for $14,068 a piece.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams will be the second-consecutive NFL team to host the Super Bowl at their home stadium.