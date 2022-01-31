Here’s how much it will cost you to attend the Super Bowl

FILE – This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Tickets to watch Super Bowl LVI in-person range from upward of $5,400 to nearly $100,000, according to ticket sale websites.

The most affordable ticket prices have fallen about 16% to $5,450 since the game-day teams were determined, according to ticket seller TickPicks. The admission price for the Super Bowl was $6,500 during the third quarter of the NFC Championship when the 49ers led the Rams.

That’s compared to the average $4,500-ticket five years ago, according to TickPicks.

Another popular ticket vendor, StubHub, lists tickets starting at $5,700. Others cost as much as $99,999 each for upper sideline seats. Once additional fees are added, that same ticket would cost an estimated $126,751.

But the average cost of purchase for Super Bowl tickets as of Monday afternoon, although still several thousands of dollars, was much lower — about $8,500, according to a news release from TickPicks. The site’s most expensive order total yet was $42,204. The purchase included three tickets in the 100 Level Club for $14,068 a piece.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams will be the second-consecutive NFL team to host the Super Bowl at their home stadium.