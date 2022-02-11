LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face off at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, NewsNation has created a viewer guide to help you get ready for the big game.

What time is kickoff?

Super Bowl LVI starts at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

If you are interested in just watching the halftime show, it would probably be a good idea to tune in around 7:40 p.m. (ET). The first half of a normal NFL game usually takes 90 minutes, but if there are a lot of running plays, it could be done in one hour, 10 minutes. You don’t want to miss the halftime show this year, featuring hip-hop and R&B legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

NBC will be broadcasting the big game this year, making it the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for the network. You can check your local listings to see what channel NBC is on in your area. Telemundo will also be the first Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl.

How can I livestream the Super Bowl?

NBC’s Peacock streaming service will have the game on smart TVs and mobile devices. It will also be available for free on the NFL app, as well as Yahoo Sports on mobile devices. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV will also stream the game on NBC.

Will the big game be on radio?

SiriusXM Satellite Radio will have four channels dedicated to the game — the Westwood One national feed, a Spanish-language channel and the Rams and Bengals broadcasts.