Michigan coach appears to throw punch after loss to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday.
It was unclear what upset Howard, but Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left.
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.
Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.
