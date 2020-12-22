Lakers star Anthony Davis teams up with eBay for virtual holiday sneaker drop

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands for the National Anthem before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 27, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is partnering with eBay to launch a virtual holiday sneaker drop.

The “Santa Sneaker Drop” kicked off Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST, and will end Thursday. Over 500 pairs of free “hard-to-find sneakers” will be offered up over the three days.

Shoes that could be won in the drop include Air Jordan 1s, Air Jordan 3, Nike Lebron 8 and Adidas Yeezy 350. Those who want to enter must visit the website on their mobile device or scan a QR code to access the experience.

The partnership is also donating 40,000 pairs of shoes to students through nonprofit Soles4Shoes, which donates shoes and clothing to those in need across the U.S. and around the world.