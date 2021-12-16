Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — Four years after the Raiders moved to Las Vegas and began playing in Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl LVIII (58) will be coming to town.

The National Football League announced Wednesday that Sin City will officially host the NFL’s 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

“Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL draft.. And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It’s only the beginning,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

Super Bowl LVIII was initially set to be played in New Orleans; however, there is a conflict with Mardi Gras that weekend.

When the NFL went to a 17-game schedule, it pushed the game back a week, creating the conflict with New Orleans. Las Vegas has been mentioned often as a possible replacement for New Orleans in 2024.

In exchange, New Orleans would host the Super Bowl in 2025, a year when Mardi Gras begins in March.

The NFL is holding its Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this coming February. It’s also hosting the NFL Draft in Vegas in April.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.