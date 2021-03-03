Lawyer calls for ‘most serious charges’ against ex-Chiefs coach in crash, releases photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says she suffered a devastating brain injury that left her unable to speak or walk.

In an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday, attorney Tom Porto said Ariel Young is awake and said they are advocating for the most serious charges and sentencing that Reid could receive.

The wreck happened nearly a month ago around 9 p.m. Feb. 4, days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl. It happened on the ramp from Stadium Drive, the same ramp that takes drivers from the Truman Sports Complex onto southbound I-435.

Ariel, her mom, and her 4-year-old cousin had pulled over on the side of a highway to help a family member whose car had run out of gas. Kansas City police said Reid hit the first car, then slammed into the back of the SUV Ariel was in.

Porto shared pictures with NewsNation affiliate WDAF that show the aftermath of the crash. The back end of the vehicle that Ariel and her family were driving was heavily damaged.

According to court documents, the officer said when he made contact with Reid, he could smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages on him and his eyes were bloodshot and red. The officer said asked Reid if he’d been drinking, and he advised he’d had 2-3 drinks.

They asked about prescription medication, which he also said he was on a prescription for Adderall.

Reid is the son of Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and had been the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash.

He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed in the days after the crash. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers.

Kansas City police said this is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say in a typical major crash it takes 30-60 days to finish putting the case file together and send it to prosecutors. Then prosecutors can take weeks more to decide on charges.

A GoFundMe account for Ariel’s medical expenses has raised more than $525,000, as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, a family friend posted to the page that they’re not sure how long it will be until she can walk and talk, but they will never give up hope.