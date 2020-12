FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(NewsNation Now) — LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million deal to extend his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, 35, will remain with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season. He could have become a free agent in 2021.

The All-Star was named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career after leading Los Angeles to their 17th NBA championship in October 2020 and their first title since 2010.

The Lakers will play their first preseason game on Dec. 11 against the LA Clippers.