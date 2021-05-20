Lee Evans, record-setting Olympic sprinter and activist, dies at 74

FILE – United States runners Larry James, left, Lee Evans, center, and Ron Freeman are shown after receiving their medals for the 400-meter race at the Mexico City Games in Mexico City, in this Oct. 18, 1968, file photo. Evans won gold, James took silver and Freeman got the bronze medal. Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed Evans’ death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser with hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.(AP Photo/File)

(AP) — Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics then went onto a life of humanitarian work in support of social justice, died Wednesday. He was 74.

USA Track and Field confirmed Evans’ death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.

Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand.

In later interviews, Evans said an official warned him not to do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations.

“Lee Evans was one of the greatest athletes and social justice advocates in an era that produced a generation of such courageous, committed, and contributing athlete-activists,” said Harry Edwards, the architect of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, of which Evans was a key member.

Like Smith and Carlos, Evans was a college star on the San Jose State “Speed City” teams. And like his teammates, he earned his platform at the Mexico City Games with an indelible performance on the track. After running his 43.86 in the 400, Evans anchored the U.S. 1,600 relay team to a world record of 2:56.16. The 400 record stood until 1988. The relay record stood until 1992.

Evans also won five U.S. titles at 400 meters and is a member of both the USATF and U.S. Olympic halls of fame. Many remember him just as much for his post-retirement career as for his achievements on the track.

He coached at Washington, San Jose State and South Alabama, and was director of athletics for the Special Olympics. San Jose State, in its obituary on Evans, said he coached national teams for Qatar, Cameroon and Nigeria. Evans was in Nigeria coaching high school track when he suffered the stroke last week.

The school said Evans received the 1991 Nelson Mandela Award for those who “stood for the values of equality and friendship and respect of human rights, against apartheid and any form of racism.” He also worked on the Madagascar Project, which helped provide fresh water and self-sustaining farming techniques.

MONTE CARLO, MONACO – NOVEMBER 25: Lee Evans of USA, gold medallist from the 1968 Mexico Olympics, poses for a portrait during the IAAF World Athletics Gala at the Sporting Club November 25, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

MONTE CARLO, MONACO – NOVEMBER 25: Tyson Gay (2nd left) of USA and Meseret Defar(centre) of Ethiopia pose with HSH Prince Albert ll of Monaco (3rd right), Iaaf President Lamine Diack (left), Carl Lewis (2nd right) and Lee Evans (right) after being named athletes of the year during the IAAF World Athletics Gala at the Sporting Club on November 25, 2007 in Monte Carlo,Monaco. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

22nd October 1968: Olympic medal winning, Afro-American atheletes for the 400 meters (from left to right) Lee Evans (gold), Larry James (silver), and Ron Freeman (bronze). The three wear black berets in sympathy for their suspended compatriots Tommie Smith & John Carlos who controversially gave the Black Power salute as the American national anthem was played during the medal ceremony for the 200 meters. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

American sprinters Lee Evans, Larry James and Ronald Freeman (from L) wave to the crowd after receiving their medals on the podium as they leave the stadium following the awards ceremony for the 400m at the Olympic Games, on October 18, 1968 in Mexico. A day after their compatriots Tommy Smith, winner of the 200m, and John Carlos (3rd) bowed their heads on the podium while raising their fist, covered by a black glove, to denounce racism in the US, gold medal winner Lee Evans, silver medalist Larry James and bronze medalist Ronald Freeman wore black berets in solidarity with their friends, who were banned from the rest of the competition. (Photo by – / EPU / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

American sprinter Lee Evans, wearing a bucket hat, in conversation with American sprinter John Carlos at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, 21st August 1972. Both athletes were part of the United States team at the 1968 Summer Olympics, and Evans is a member of the 4x400m team which is disqualified from competing in their event at the 1972 Games for staging a Black Power demonstration at a medal ceremony similar to that staged by John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Summer Games. (Photo by Daily Express/Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

US Lee Evans (C) crosses the finish line of the men’s 400m final in 43.8 seconds ahead of compatriots Larry James (R) and Ronald Freeman (L) at the athletics event of the Mexico 1968 Olympic Games on October 19, 1968, in Mexico. (Photo by – / EPU / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

25 Apr 1969: 400m star Lee Evans of the USA runs with the baton down the track.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: American Lee Evans wearing number 270, wins his men’s 400 meters heat at the Olympic Games in Mexico, October 1968. Lee Evans later on won the Olympic title in 43″86 seconds ahead of two Americans, Larry James and Ronald Freeman and the 4 x 400 m team relay. Lee Evans won the world record in 1968 and kept it for twenty years. (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP via Getty Images)