TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The back-to-back champions had quite a celebration in Tampa Bay on Monday.
The boat parade through the City of Tampa to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning team kicked off at 11 a.m. Fans gathered along the Tampa Riverwalk, and in the water, celebrated the 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning team as the Bolts boated along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their second consecutive NHL title.
Players and staff started boarding boats around 10 a.m. on Davis Islands. The boat parade made its way through the Seddon Channel and passed through Downtown Tampa before ending up near Armature Works.
The boat parade was mostly wrapped up by 2 p.m. Lightning players then loaded up on trollies and headed to Julian B. Lane Park for a celebration on land.
“Trophies and rings. They never get old,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said while wearing a GRONK shirt.
Eric Cernak and Alex Killorn also spoke with Josh and gave a huge shoutout to Lightning fans.
“It’s all because of them,” Cernak said. “That was for them.”
In addition to the real Stanley Cup, Pat Maroon and Ryan McDonagh were on a boat with a replica cup made of beer cans.
Latest News
- Weekend violence sparks urgency on crime fighting
- Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
- Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests
- Lightning celebrate second Stanley Cup championship with boat parade
- Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans still social distancing, poll says