Lightning celebrate second Stanley Cup championship with boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The back-to-back champions had quite a celebration in Tampa Bay on Monday.

The boat parade through the City of Tampa to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning team kicked off at 11 a.m. Fans gathered along the Tampa Riverwalk, and in the water, celebrated the 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning team as the Bolts boated along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their second consecutive NHL title.

Players and staff started boarding boats around 10 a.m. on Davis Islands. The boat parade made its way through the Seddon Channel and passed through Downtown Tampa before ending up near Armature Works.

The boat parade was mostly wrapped up by 2 p.m. Lightning players then loaded up on trollies and headed to Julian B. Lane Park for a celebration on land.

“Trophies and rings. They never get old,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said while wearing a GRONK shirt.

Eric Cernak and Alex Killorn also spoke with Josh and gave a huge shoutout to Lightning fans.

“It’s all because of them,” Cernak said. “That was for them.”

In addition to the real Stanley Cup, Pat Maroon and Ryan McDonagh were on a boat with a replica cup made of beer cans.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 12: In an aerial view, the Stanley cup is seen on the stern of Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik’s boat (bottom right) during the 2021 Stanley Cup Victory boat parade on the Hillsborough River on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, center, celebrates during the boat parade to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 12: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates during the Stanley Cup victory rally at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning holds the Stanley Cup as he drives Nikita Kucherov during the boat parade to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 12: In an aerial view, Steven Stamkos #91, Victor Hedman #77, and Luke Schenn #2 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate on the bow of Stamkos’ boat (bottom center) during the 2021 Stanley Cup Victory parade on the Hillsborough River on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

