‘Just was terrible’: Basketball player Mo Creek flees Ukraine

(NewsNation) — It was an emotional reunion for a former American college basketball star stuck in Ukraine at the beginning of the war finally able to reconnect with his family in Washington, D.C.

Maurice “Mo” Creek had been living in Mykolaiv in Southern Ukraine and was playing professionally for the municipal basketball club when Russia invaded.

Creek found himself in the middle of a war zone, trying to find a path to safety among millions attempting to flee a now war-torn Ukraine.

Mo, along with his mother and father, discussed their ordeal in an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“I don’t think nobody thought that Russia was going to invade,” Creek said. “And when it happened just was terrible.”

Creek had been living in Ukraine for three years.

“Ukraine is a beautiful country, and they have great people there,” he said.

According to Creek, his family enlisted the help of a former Green Beret.

“Everybody tried to get out as soon as possible because everybody was scared,” he said.

It took four days, but the former Indiana and George Washington standout was eventually evacuated through Moldova.

“I’m just sad that, you know, Russia just invaded and kind of derailed my time now,” Creek said.

Creek’s mother, Pammy Morgan, describes having to “wait and see” about getting Creek safely out of the country as Russia started its invasion.

“I just was sick,” she said.

She told Creek “to get out, get yourself together, try to get out of there.”

But by that time, she said, the roads were bombarded with cars and there was nowhere for him to go.

“I’m begging and pleading anybody and everybody to help him,” she said.” You know, we see it in the movies. I’m like, get a SEAL team in there.”

Operation “Bring Mo Home!” was successful and ended in a tearful mother-son embrace at the airport as they were once again reunited.

Watch the full interview with Mo Creek in the video player at the top of the page.