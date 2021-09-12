MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A Florida cat may now only have eight lives left after a dramatic rescue during a college football game.

“I was screaming and everyone’s freaking out,” Dylan Marinov, who captured the rescue on video, told NewsNation.

The cat somehow found its way into Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami and Appalachian State game Saturday. It then had to be saved after it dangled from the upper deck.

“They were underneath the cat for like 25 minutes,” Marinov said. “The cat was there for a long time, hanging.”

The cat ultimately fell. Luckily, the fans down below were able to catch it using an American flag.

“I thought it was going to be saved but it was still kind of scary,” Marinov said. “It was (a) pretty big flag and they were right below it.”

Marinov says the video he posted online has already been seen more than 11 million times.

Hard Rock Stadium posted a tweet about the crazy moment saying, “We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely.”

We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021

The stadium is also donating to the local Humane Society in honor of the cat.