MLB monitoring COVID-19 cases possibly linked to All-Star Game

DENVER, CO – JULY 13: A general view of Coors Field prior to the 91st MLB All-Star Game on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Of the roughly 49,000 people who attended the MLB All-Star Game in Denver, 14 have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Now officials in Denver are calling it an outbreak and urging people who went to the game — regardless of vaccination status — to get tested if they have any symptoms.

Now, exactly two weeks later, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was pulled from Tuesday’s game against the Phillies after his test results came back positive. Turner played in the All-Star Game and there is speculation that may be how contracted the virus. His vaccination status has not been released.

However, since Tuesday a dozen members of the Nationals franchise have tested positive — eight staff members and four players.

The team says they’re monitoring the rest of the team for more cases.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has ordered a mandatory vaccination policy for those who work in his office but that mandate has not been passed along to players, coaches, managers and clubhouse workers for the league’s individual team.

It’s an issue that has been a challenge in sports across the board: How to keep players, staff and fans safe and still be able to play.

The NFL just adopted a new vaccine policy for their upcoming season. Teams were warned recently they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

Latest News