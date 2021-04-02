MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 08: Atlanta Braves fans watch Game Three of the National League Division Series between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Major League Baseball announced Friday it has removed Atlanta as host of the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB draft in response to Georgia’s new controversial voting rights law.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The new location of the All-Star Game has not been set yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.