(NewsNation Now) — In 2020 and 2021, the start of the Major League Baseball season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it’s going to be delayed again, but the only disease involved is avarice.

Three months into an owner-imposed lockout, key issues remain unresolved such as the luxury tax, minimum player salary and modifications to the free agent process.

Tuesday, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two games of the upcoming season, ensuring a work stoppage would shorten the regular season for the first time in 27 years. “We worked hard to avoid an outcome that’s bad for our fans, bad for our players, and bad for our clubs,” Manfred said.

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued a response, saying fans around the world are disgusted but not surprised. It went on to say, “From the beginning of these negotiations, players’ objectives have been consistent– to promote competition, provide fair compensation for young players, and to uphold the integrity of our market system. Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement.”

So, what does this mean for baseball, and what’s next? The regular season will be delayed at least a week. The two sides will regroup and start meetings again, perhaps as soon as Thursday. In the meantime, it means missed games, missed salary and for fans, missing a much-needed dose of America’s pastime.

The last time the MLB had a labor issue that caused missed games was in 1994, when a players’ strike cost the end of that season, canceled the World Series and delayed the start of the 1995 season.