MLB’s All-Star Game will relocate to Denver’s Coors Field

DENVER (NewsNation Now) — The MLB All-Star Game will relocate to Denver’s Coors Field after the game was pulled from Atlanta over Georgia’s voting laws, sources confirmed to the Associated Press Monday evening.

Law enforcement also confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KDVR they are set to work the game.

The decision to pull the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park was the first economic backlash against Georgia for the voting law that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law March 25.

The 98-page bill makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. It also gives greater legislative control over how elections are run and bans the distribution of food and water to people standing in line to vote.

Republican supporters say the law is needed to restore confidence in Georgia’s elections. Democrats say it will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that the MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes any restrictions to the ballot box.

Denver last hosted the game in 1998. The 2022 game is set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the 2026 event will take place at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press and KDVR contributed to this report.