Mugshots released for four arrested with guns and drugs near Denver’s Coors Field ahead of MLB All Star Game

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police released documents and mugshots for the four people arrested Friday night after police discovered guns and drugs in a pair of hotel rooms at the Maven Hotel near Coors Field.

The MLB All Star game, which is Tuesday at Coors Field, is expected to draw major crowds to Denver.

All four suspects have appeared before a judge for their arraignments, and face varying charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

In new probable cause statements, police say a member of the cleaning staff noticed a rifle and several metal parts believed to be gun components. After notifying a manager, the hotel discovered that the people who were renting the room had a second room.

The suspects also had vehicles connected to their stay in the parking garage, in which staff members told police that high capacity magazines, bulletproof vests and a duty belt were clearly visible.

Managers also noted that the person who was renting one of the rooms had requested to extend their stay and move to a hotel room overlooking an alley.

“It should be noted that this information was concerning to officers due to the location of the rifle, ballistic vest, duty belt and requesting a room with a balcony coupled with the fact that the 2021 Major League Baseball All-star Game events happening in the immediate area of the hotel,” a probable cause narrative says.

When police arrived, they found one person, Richard Platt, leaving the room and going to the basement. Police contacted him and arrested him after learning there was an outstanding felony warrant from Douglas County.

While waiting for a search warrant, police ordered Kanoelehua Serikawa out of the room they were investigating and arrested her.

The search warrant was granted around 10:30 and inside the room Platt and Serikawa had access to police discovered what they say was a large amount of ecstasy pills as well as heroin. There was also a large amount of cash and 12 guns.

In the other room, police found and arrested Ricardo Rodriguez. While searching police found numerous guns.

Rodriguez and Platt were held on investigation for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Additionally, Platt and Serikawa were held for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A fourth person, Gabriel Rodriguez, was also arrested in connection. Police say he was carrying a backpack that contained a Kal-Tec 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was loaded with live rounds but did not have a bullet chambered. A large quantity of methamphetamine was also found in the backpack and a small baggie of black tar heroin.

Gabriel Rodriguez was charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

In the vehicles, staff members said they could plainly see high capacity magazines.

