NBA game postponed because Houston doesn’t have required 8 players, due to coronavirus

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 17: General view prior to the game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center on December 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston’s NBA game against Oklahoma City has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.

“Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program. Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time,” the NBA said in a statement.

NBA said the Rockets’ James Harden also can’t play due to “a violation of Health and Safety protocols.”

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program. Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time. Additionally, James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocols. All other Rockets players were tested again today, and all returned negative results. Houston has one additional player who is unavailable due to injury. As such, the Rockets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. NBA Statement

This is a developing story.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.