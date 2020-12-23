NBA game postponed because Houston doesn’t have required 8 players, due to coronavirus

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston’s NBA game against Oklahoma City has been postponed because the Rockets do not have the required eight players.
“Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program. Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time,” the NBA said in a statement.
NBA said the Rockets’ James Harden also can’t play due to “a violation of Health and Safety protocols.”
The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
This is a developing story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.