TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — This Sunday, Gregory Eaton, 82, of Michigan, will be at his 55th Super Bowl with his friends, who haven’t missed a game since the first one in 1967.

Although the other members of the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club,” Tom Henschel and Don Crisman, also both in their eighties, say the game between the Los Angels Rams and Cincinnati Bengals could be their last Super Bowl, Eaton told NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that he hopes to go to three more.

“I’d like to [go] until I’m 85,” he said Friday.

Eaton was actually the last to join the group of football enthusiasts. Crisman and Henschel first met at the 1983 Super Bowl, while Eaton was asked to join after they saw an article he did with a Miami news outlet.

“We bought our tickets, Eaton said. “We weren’t under press— we are really fans.”

Over the years, Eaton’s had some good memories from his time going to football’s biggest event.

He even got to see some people he knew, including his fellow Michigan State University classmate Herb Adderley, play in the Super Bowl for the Green Bay Packers.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club members were able to watch the game, albeit sitting several rows apart.

This year, they’re looking forward to sitting together, as they always do. Eaton, who will be cheering on the Rams, told the Associated Press they’re also looking forward to the traditional big crowds.

“We just love football,” Eaton said.