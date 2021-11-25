(NewsNation Now) — Citing surging COVID-19 cases, the NFL is mandating testing, indoor masks and video surveillance of group gathering areas starting on Thanksgiving Day.

Tests are required of all team personnel, regardless of vaccination status, on Monday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, the memo detailed.

Because of increased travel and contact with friends and family at holiday gatherings, the league decided to elevate protocol and testing. A handful of household names have tested positive in recent weeks, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

Enforcement of indoor mask violations had been a gray area. Video surveillance had been partially the responsibility of three team “mask compliance officers” as designated by each of the 32 clubs.

As of Nov. 29, each team is required to have video surveillance in weight rooms and cafeterias available for review by league officials.

Reuters contributed to this report.

