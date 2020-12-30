NY grants permission for Bills to host limited fans for Wild Card game

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: The NFL recognizes Veterans Day and honors the military with their ‘Salute to Service’ campaign before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on November 9, 2014 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday confirmed the Buffalo Bills will be allowed to host a Wild Card playoff game with limited attendance.

Cuomo said an agreement was reached between New York State, the NFL, and the Buffalo Bills to allow approximately 6,700 fans to attend the first home playoff game. Bills Stadium, which is outdoors, can hold around 71,608 people.

“Every fan must test negative before game, wear a mask & social distance,” Cuomo said in a tweet.

Contact tracing after the game will also be in place.

“Fans will be required to pay for their testing as part of their ticket purchase to cover all associated costs. Bioreference Laboratories is providing each test for fans at a reduced cost of $63,” according to a release from the team.

New York State has approved a capacity of 6,700 fans to attend our Wild Card playoff game.



What you need to know: https://t.co/646PGR9oEn pic.twitter.com/XlQmGY6sXi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 30, 2020

“To Bills fans—be smart,” Cuomo cautioned.

The Buffalo Bills will be hosting a Wild Card playoff game next week for the first time in 25 years.

The last time the Bills hosted a playoff game was in December of 1996.

COVID-19 has killed 37,687 in New York while 100,442 have recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.