The Olympic rings are shown at the main media center for the Beijing Winter Olympics Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BEIJING, China (NewsNation Now) — Olympic champion curler John Shuster and six-time world champion speedskater Brittany Bowe will carry the American flag at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Bobsleigh star Elana Meyers Taylor was initially chosen for the honor, but she is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China, according to Olympics.com, so Bowe will fill in for her.

Although Meyers Taylor was disappointed at not being able to participate in the ceremony, she said she was happy to see Bowe take her place.

Bowe was one of the first people to reach out to Meyers Taylor after she posted about her positive test, Meyers Taylor said.

“To have that kind of camaraderie and to have so many Team USA athletes reach out to me, not only my own team but so many from across the (USA) team call me and tell me to keep my head up and tell me I’ll get out of here soon, it’s been absolutely amazing,” Taylor said, according to the Olympics’ website.

On Instagram, Bowe posted a picture with a caption saying she will “proudly” carry the flag alongside Shuster on Meyers Taylor’s behalf.

This year is the first time two flagbearers from each nation will lead in the Parade of Nations.

“I have a ton of gratitude and I’m just honored to be able to share some things that can maybe help future Team USA athletes or current ones do some great things coming up at these Games,” Shuster, who will be the first curler to carry the American flag in the Opening Ceremony, said in Olympics.com.

Curler Chris Plys, an Olympic rookie, said he was “stoked” to see Shuster carry the flag, the Associated Press reported.

“John’s been a heck of a teammate to me and a heck of friend to me and seeing him get an honor like that, and curling get an honor like that, at an Olympic Games, in a country like the U.S. where curling hasn’t really been a household sport — I couldn’t be happier for him,” Plys said.

Competition began at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, with mixed doubles curling.