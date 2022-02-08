Family rallies around 19-year-old USA Women’s Hockey player

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Team USA women’s hockey lost to Canada 4-2 in Beijing during the final game in the opening round. The two teams are expected to meet again in the gold medal game. Win or lose, families of the women’s team are cheering them on from home.

Abbey Murphy is a forward on the U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team. The 19-year-old is the team’s second-youngest member.

“It’s been an amazing experience; almost surreal. We’re excited, ecstatic and we just still can’t believe she’s there,” said her mother, Lynne Murphy, on “Morning in America.”

Her family says she always loved the sport.

“All I used to talk about was the Olympic girls and now here she is playing with them as teammates, friends,” her father Ed Murphy said.

They have been hosting viewing parties in the Chicagoland area for family and friends.

We’re just so humbled by all the support everybody coming out every time we’re watching a game,” Lynne said. “We always knew we had a great community, a great neighborhood. We’re blessed for sure.”

Abbey’s parents say she’s enjoying her experience in China and is excited for the rest of the Games.