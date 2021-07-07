Fans call for Olympics boycott after Sha’Carri Richardson removed from roster

(NewsNation Now) — The Tokyo Olympics are less than three weeks away, but much of the buzz for the games in the United States surrounds 21-year-old sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson was left off the 130-person Olympic roster released by the USA track and field after testing positive for marijuana during the Olympic trials last month.

Her positive test cost her a win in the 100-meter individual sprint along with the spot on the team.

Her removal from the roster has lead to calls to boycott the Olympics — calls Richardson rejects.

She immediately apologized for her actions. In the days since her suspension, pro-athletes, celebrities, and even members of congress have expressed support for her online.

“As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed you all. So I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions,” Richardson said on the “Today Show”.

Some have questioned the motivation for the suspension. Many have called out the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for continuing to test for marijuana, despite the drug being legal for recreational use in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Richardson’s 30 day suspension is set to expire in time for the track and field relay events. Despite this, USA Track and Field left Richardson off the Olympic roster.

While our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field team. USA Track and Field

On Wednesday, Richardson took to Twitter to express gratitude for the support she’s been shown. She also took the time to encourage people to tune in and support American athletes in Tokyo.