First openly transgender Olympians are competing in Tokyo

In this April 9, 2018, file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women's 90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

TOKYO (AP) — Canadian soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics when they started on Wednesday night for Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan in Sapporo.

Quinn, who is nonbinary and uses they and them pronouns, came out as transgender last year.

Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman, is competing in weightlifting for New Zealand.

Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender cyclist, is a reserve on the U.S. women’s BMX Freestyle team.