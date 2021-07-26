First openly transgender Olympians are competing in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Canadian soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics when they started on Wednesday night for Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan in Sapporo.
Quinn, who is nonbinary and uses they and them pronouns, came out as transgender last year.
Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman, is competing in weightlifting for New Zealand.
Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender cyclist, is a reserve on the U.S. women’s BMX Freestyle team.