Five brand new Olympic sports plus the return of baseball and softball

TOKYO (NewsNation Now) — New sports, returning sports and new medal events are leading to historic victories at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Extreme sports like skateboarding and surfing are brand new. Team USA grabbed the first surfing gold in history when Carissa Moore outscored the field.

After the first gold was given out in skateboarding, International Olympic committee sports director, Kit McConnell, said it was a historic day.

“In terms of the evolution of the Olympic program and the value and really incredible communities and traditions that these young athletes are bringing to the game,” McConnell said.

3-on-3 basketball is another new event. It’s like a pickup game on a half-court. On Wednesday, Team USA won the first gold in world history.

Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors coached Kelsey Plum, who is a member of that golden squad when the duo was at the University of Washington.

“It was something that she always wanted, it was on her checklist of things to be, you know, an Olympian,” Neighbors said. “We’re all proud of it for her and of her but just knowing how she’s been thinking about that since she was a little girl and for that opportunity to become reality.”



Rock climbing is also new this year. Plus, the return of sports.

Team USA starts baseball later this week and in softball, the women have already won silver.

Overall, there are 33 more medal events compared to the Rio Olympics five years ago, meaning 99 more medals will be given out.

