‘On cloud nine’: Jaelin Kauf reacts to silver medal in mogul skiing

(NewsNation Now) — “I am still floating on cloud nine,” Jaelin Kauf said after winning an Olympic silver medal for Team USA in women’s moguls at this year’s Winter Games.

Kauf, 25, finished second in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Kauf said during an appearance with her mom on “Morning in America”. “And I am so happy to be home back with family and friends.”

Kauf spent time as the top-ranked skier in the world and competed in both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

“In 2018, I was wearing the No. 1 bib going into the event and there’s just a lot of pressure on me. And I felt that pressure,” she said.

Kauf wore bib No. 14 in 2022 and “didn’t have or didn’t feel those expectations.”

“I could just go out and ski my runs,” she said.

Kauf said of her strategy this time around. “I wanted to walk away with absolutely no regrets in my skiing and just put it all out there 100% every time.”

Kauf began learning how to ski at just 18 months old and she will tell you perseverance pays off.

“I got into the sport because I love it, and that’s why I’m still competing in it,” Kauf said. “Every time I push out the start gate for training or competition, I just want to deliver the love and do it without reason.”

Kauf is the next generation of daredevils in her family. Kauf’s mom, Patti, and her dad, Scott, are multiple-time champions in the freestyle discipline from back in the ’80s and ’90s.

“I certainly can’t take any credit for any of Jaelin’s accomplishments,” her mother said. “But I guess the one thing I would have taught Jaelin, I guess, just throughout her life is to do something because you love it. And I always tell her before she goes into a competition, ‘try to have the most fun out there.'”

Kauf’s mother is “beyond happy for her.”

“She spent a lifetime working for this,” her mother said. “Whether things are going great or not, she always just shines bright.”

Skiiers have a couple of weeks off following the Olympic Games, but there are a few more competitions in March to end the season that Jaelin is preparing for.

“I’m definitely looking to just decompress, hang out with my family go freeskiing,” Jaelin said.

Jaelin’s Olympic silver medal will pair nicely with the gold and silver Olympic-themed necklaces her mom custom-made for her as good-luck charms before each of the last two Winter Games.

“That’s going to go great with it,” Kauf said with a smile. “I’m just so happy right now. I honestly can’t believe it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.